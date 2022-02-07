These major banks have revised interest rates on savings account - Know details

Those who are customers of HDFC will surely like this good news. The private bank has increased the interest rates on savings accounts.

Based on the new changes, customers will now get interest rates based on the daily balance in their account. It is important to know that this interest will be given to account holders on a quarterly basis only.

The above-mentioned changes in interest rates will be brought into effect from February 2, 2022.

As shared by the bank, customers holding a balance of less than Rs 50 lakh will get an interest rate of 3 per cent on savings accounts. Those having a balance of more than Rs 50 lakh and less than Rs 1,000 crore will get an interest rate of 3.50 per cent above Rs 50 lakh.

If the account holder has more than Rs 1,000 crore in their account, they will get an interest rate of 4.50 per cent.

According to a statement issued by the HDFC bank, the revised rates will be applicable to domestic, NRO and NRE savings accounts.

PNB has also revised interest rates

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced interest rates on domestic and NRI savings accounts by 5 basis points. The bank had offered an interest rate of 2.80 per cent on balances of less than Rs 10 lakh in the savings fund account. These will now be 2.75 per cent. PNB was offering an interest rate of Rs 2.85 for account balances of Rs 10 lakh and less than Rs 500 crore, which has been increased to 2.80 per cent by February 3, 2022, following the change. The bank will give an interest rate of 3.25 per cent on the balance of Rs 500 crore and above in the savings fund account.

Punjab & Sind Bank has also changed its interest rates on savings bank deposits with effect from February 1. The bank will now offer a 3 per cent interest rate on savings account balances of less than Rs 10 crore. Meanwhile for account balances of Rs 10 crore and above, the rate has been revised to 3.20 per cent.