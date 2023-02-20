Have you misplaced your PAN card? Here’s how to reapply for PAN card online

A laminated "PAN card" bearing 10 alphanumeric characters is what the Indian Income Tax Department refers to as a permanent account number (PAN). It is the most crucial piece of documentation needed for every financial transaction. It includes the cardholder's name, gender, birth date, and PAN. Anybody who applies for it or receives a number that the department assigns without a request is granted access to it.

You can apply for a duplicate PAN card online or offline in case you have lost or misplaced your original PAN card. Using the IT department's electronic filing portal, you can also download an electronic PAN card or e-PAN card. Here’s how to reapply online for a PAN card:

1. Visit the official website of the Tax information network- TIN-NSDL.

2, Now select the application type as “Changes or correction in existing PAN data/ Reprint of PAN card (No changes in existing PAN data)”.

3. Fill up the basic details that are required and submit the form.

4. The applicant's registered email address will receive a token number that can be used in the future. Proceed to submit the application now.

5. On the "Personal Details" page, complete all the fields. Three methods of submitting a PAN application are available: physically providing the application documents, electronically submitting via e-KYC, and electronic signing.

Physically submitting documents: An acknowledgement form will be issued after payment for the application; this form must be printed and submitted with the necessary, self-attested papers, such as a driver's licence, Aadhar, voter ID, birth certificate, passport, matriculation certificate, and so on. They should be sent through registered mail to NSDL's PAN Services Unit, with the top of the envelope bearing the heading “Acknowledgement No.-xxxx – Application for Reprint of PAN or Application for changes or correction in PAN data.”



An acknowledgement form will be issued after payment for the application; this form must be printed and submitted with the necessary, self-attested papers, such as a driver's licence, Aadhar, voter ID, birth certificate, passport, matriculation certificate, and so on. They should be sent through registered mail to NSDL's PAN Services Unit, with the top of the envelope bearing the heading “Acknowledgement No.-xxxx – Application for Reprint of PAN or Application for changes or correction in PAN data.” Digitally submitting documents: You must have an Aadhaar to use this service. To validate the supplied information, an OTP will be given to the Aadhaar-registered mobile number. The completed form will need to be electronically signed before submission. Your passport photo, signature, and other documents must be uploaded as scanned photos. An OTP will be created to authenticate the application form when the documents have been uploaded.

6. A physical PAN card or an electronic PAN card must be selected. For e-PAN cards, a working email address will be necessary.

7. Complete the application by entering your contact information and document information.

8. The payment page will be redirected to you. Once the payment has been made, a receipt of acknowledgement will be produced. The PAN card will be issued in 15 to 20 working days.