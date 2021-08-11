Have not linked your PAN card with Aadhaar? Follow step-by-step guide to do it on new e-filing portal 2.0

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique ten-digit number allotted by the Tax Department of India. PAN Card is printed in the form of a laminated plastic card and is one of the most important financial documents.

Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Government has made several important documents available to citizens at their doorstep. One can even link their Aadhaar card with PAN, sitting at home. However, if you are one of those people who still haven't linked your PAN and Aadhaar then you can also do it online. The online process can be completed by both registered and unregistered users.

You just have to follow few simple steps to link your PAN card and Aadhaar card, on the newly launched Income Tax website.

Steps for the same are

Search for the new e-filing portal 2.0. Now, click on the 'Our Services' tab Select the 'Link Aadhaar' option On the new page, fill in all your details Fill your PAN number, Aadhaar Number , Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number Now tick on the box "I agree to validate my Aadhaar details" Enter the 6-digit OTP that you received on your registered mobile number Enter the OTP and click on 'Validate' After clicking, a pop-up message stating that your link PAN with the Aadhaar request has been submitted.

It is important to know that your name, date of birth, and gender on PAN will be verified against specifications on your Aadhaar card during this process. Therefore, you have to ensure that your name and number should exactly be the same as it is on your Aadhaar card.