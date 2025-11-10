FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PERSONAL FINANCE

Have Multiple PF Accounts? Here’s how to combine them under one UAN on EPFO portal; Check process, timeline, other details

EPFO has introduced an easy process to merge multiple PF accounts under one UAN. Employees can consolidate their accounts online via the EPFO Member Portal or by emailing uanepf@epfindia.gov.in

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 09:51 AM IST

Have Multiple PF Accounts? Here’s how to combine them under one UAN on EPFO portal; Check process, timeline, other details
TRENDING NOW

Frequent job switches often come with better career prospects and salary growth, but they can also lead to multiple Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. While each employer creates an account for Provident Fund contributions, your Universal Account Number (UAN), a 12-digit unique identifier, is meant to remain constant throughout your career.

However, in many cases, especially when joining new organisations, multiple UANs get generated, confusing tracking contributions and withdrawals. To address this issue, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out an easy online facility to help employees merge their previous PF accounts into a single, active UAN.

How to Merge Multiple PF Accounts Online

EPF members can now consolidate their accounts through the EPFO Member Portal in just a few steps:

Visit the official EPFO Member Portal and log in using your UAN, password, and captcha code.

Click on the ‘Online Services’ tab and select ‘One Member, One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’.

Verify that your personal details, such as name, bank account, and mobile number, match your Aadhaar information.

Choose your current or previous employer for attestation of the transfer.

Submit the request and note down the tracking ID generated after submission. This ID can be used to monitor your claim status.

Once the request is verified by your employer and the EPFO, your older accounts will be merged, and the funds will be transferred into your active UAN-linked account.

How to Merge PF Accounts via Email

Employees who are unable to access the portal can also request account consolidation through email. Simply send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in, including the following details:

Your active UAN

Personal details (name, date of birth, mobile number)

A list of your old PF account numbers

After verification, the EPFO will deactivate your previous UANs and enable fund transfer into your active account. This method ensures that all your retirement savings are unified under one profile.

Tracking Your Transfer Request

After initiating the transfer, you can monitor its progress on the EPFO portal under the ‘Track Claim Status’ section. Generally, the process is completed within 10 to 15 working days, depending on verification and processing time by employers and the EPFO.

Why Consolidation Matters

Merging your old PF accounts ensures that your entire retirement corpus stays organised and secure under a single UAN. This not only simplifies fund management but also enhances transparency, allowing you to easily check your total balance, interest earnings, and contribution history in one place.

By keeping your PF data unified, you can avoid complications during withdrawals or pension calculations later in your career.

