Have a contingency plan before taking an education loan

Higher education, both in India and overseas, is getting costlier. At the same time, avenues for funding your dream course are increasing and student loans are easier to secure, often at a click of the mouse. Parents no longer have to dip into their savings or break investments such as fixed deposits to fund their children's education. Banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are offering a plethora of student loans for undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The loans come with favourable terms such as attractive interest rates, long repayment tenure, and flexible repayment plans.

An education loan offers three major benefits: One, it makes higher education accessible to those who have little or no funds of their own. Two, the loan covers the entire cost of the course, including tuition and hostel fees. Three, the parent or guardian can save tax by claiming deduction under the Income Tax Act.

Before approaching a financial institution for an education loan, parents and students must grasp the implications of taking a loan and how it can affect their financial future. Once you sign on the dotted line, it may be too late to back out and you may be stuck with a loan where terms are not as favorable as you thought they were. Also before you look for a loan, look for other options such as financial assistance from family members, scholarships and grants. It will lower your financial burden.

But, if you do opt for an education loan, here are some important things you need to know before applying for one.

Know your course well

To begin with, read up on your course carefully. Check all the caveats and clauses that come with it. Find out the total cost of the program and schedule of repayment. Some banks provide loans for courses only in specified colleges and universities. See if your institute is on the list. Some of the factors why your university may not be on the list are lack of accreditation, geographical location, placement opportunities, and even the global ranking.

Learn the loan basics

Different banks offer different interest rates, repayment options and moratorium period. See what suits you the best. Look for options where you can prepay a loan without charges. Also, find out the service charges, EMI options and worst-case scenarios for each of the options. Finding out everything about the loan that might just help you save money.

Moratorium period

The moratorium period is the time for which you have availed the loan but do not have to start repaying your loan. This comes with a catch as this period goes by, interest on your principal keeps adding on with every passing month. A way to avoid paying the extra amount is to keep paying the interest amount from the first month itself. This way, your principal amount remains the same by the time you start paying the EMIs.

Duration of repayment

It may seem like a good option to avail a loan for a longer duration with smaller installments or EMIs, and it may even help you save or enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. However, the extra time comes at a cost. Since loan repayment is calculated basis compound interest, a longer tenure will cost you more interest than what you would have paid for a shorter duration.

Plan for repayment

The default rate in the education loan sector is quite high. This should serve as a warning to the borrowers. Plan your repayment in advance, so that in case your personal expenses shoot up, you do not default on the EMIs and consequently pay a penalty. Defaulting on repayment will also affect your credit score.

Know your benefits

An education loan makes you eligible for certain tax benefits under the Income Tax Act.

Contingency plan

Whether you take an education loan or any other, it is always advisable to have a contingency plan. If you lose your job, you can dig into your contingency fund to repay at least two-three installments till you get another job. While many banks will understand your situation, the spectre of rising education NPAs has made them wary and they may well send collection agents to your doorstep. To avoid this situation, find out the bank's extension options and conditions in a situation of default.

An education loan can be a smooth affair provided you don't default on the EMIs, and fulfill underlying terms and conditions. For, at stake is not just your credit score, but also your reputation.

The writer is managing director and CEO at NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd