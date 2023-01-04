Search icon
Haryana BPL Ration Card 2023: Check how to download, eligibility, documents required

If your name does not appear on the BPL list, the govt offers ration card option on the PPP Grievance Portal under the Haryana Ration Card Grievance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

The Haryana BPL Ration Card List 2023 has not been updated in a long time, according to a recent report on the subject. Millions of BPL and pink ration cards have been produced as a result of the ration card programme that Chief Minister Mr Manohar Lal Khattar launched.

Haryana BPL eligibility:
If you are a citizen of Haryana and want your name to be on the Haryana BPL Ration Card List 2023, you must first confirm that your yearly income is less than 180000. If it is, you will be included to the list. If it is less than, you will be considered eligible for both the Ayushman Card List and the BPL Ration Card List, and your name will undoubtedly appear on both lists.

How to download the Haryana Ration card:

  1. Visit the official website of the Haryana Ration Card
  2. Enter your Family ID number 
  3. Submit the OTP that came on your registered mobile number
  4. Now you can check which category your ration card belongs to
  5. Now download it and keep it safe with you. 

In the PPP Grievance Portal, the government has a ration card option available under the Haryana Ration Card Grievance if your name does not appear on the BPL list. As a result, you may now input your OTP by selecting your family ID number and member Haryana. Under the BPL ration card list 2023, complaints may be submitted online.

Haryana BPL ration card important documents:
Candidates should be aware that if they wish to have their names added to the Haryana BPL Ration Card List 2023, they must possess the documents listed below:

  • Family Photo,
  • Caste Certificate,
  • Family Identity Card,
  • Original Residence Identity Card,
  • BPL Application Form,
  • Old Ration Card,
  • Income Certificate, 
  • Aadhaar card,
  • PAN card, etc. 
