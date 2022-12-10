GST update: Offences under GST law set to be decriminalised soon; details

GST Update | File Photo

The GST Council which is set to meet next on December 17 is set to consider decriminalising offences under GST law. The limit for launching legal proceedings against an offender will likely be raised from Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore.

The GST council led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state Finance Ministers is set to discuss these proposals when it meets next Saturday. Earlier in September, the government had stated that prosecution can be launched by GST officials against offenders whose tax evasion or case of input tax credit misuse exceeds over Rs 5 crore. This means that tax officials can take offenders to court in case the amount under radar exceeds Rs 5 crore.

In the next meeting, the FM Sitharaman-led council is expected to increase this limit to Rs 20 crore. The GST council could also greenlight another proposal where the offenders’ property will not be attached if the amount is less than the threshold limit. It is also expected that penal offences which already fall in the ambit of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be removed from the GST Act.

Other suggestions that might be discussed is reducing the GST rate from 18 percent currently on health insurance premiums. The council is looking to make GST law more taxpayer-friendly with the amendments.

The changes dealing with the decriminalisation law have already been finalised by the law committee of GST officers, officials were quoted as saying. The proposal for GST law criminalisation will be brought before the parliament for amendments to central GST Act in the Parliament’s winter session once it gets a go ahead from the council. The states will need to bring changes in their GST laws once the amendments get the nod of the Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)