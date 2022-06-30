GST rates revised: Highlights of recommendations made by GST Council in its 47th meeting

file photo

The common man is already struggling to survive amidst rising inflation and the changes recommended by the GST Council in its 47th meeting held on June 28 and 29 are set to aggravate issues.

As per the changes recommended by the GST Council, some more items will fall under its ambit from July 18.

According to the recommendations, 18 per cent of GST will be applied to bank cheque book and 12 per cent will be applied on maps, atlas and globes.

The rate rationalisation decision, taken at the two-day 47th GST Council Meeting, implies that printing, writing and drawing ink will get costlier.

Non-branded pre-packed lassi, curd, butter milk, food items and grains will now be a part of the GST. As part of the recommendations, GST rates on medical items, including ostomy and orthopaedic appliances – splints and other fracture appliances, artificial body parts which are worn or implanted in the body has been reduced to five per cent.

The GST for transport of good and passengers via ropeway has been reduced from 18 per cent to five per cent. Also, the renting of truck which includes fuel cost will now stand at 12 per cent.

As part of the revised rates, GST on LED lamps, lights and fixture, their metal printed circuits board, drawing and marking instruments will be increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

Speaking about services, the GST rates have been increased for services supplied by a foreman in a chit fund, jobs related to leather goods and footwear, processing of hides and skins, manufacturing of clay bricks, contracts for roads, bridges, railways, metro among others.

The 47th GST Council Meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, took place in Chandigarh on June 28 and 29.