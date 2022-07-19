Search icon
Wheat, rice and 9 other items will not attract GST when sold loose

Finance Minister said that the decision to levy tax on pre-packed and pre-labelled items was taken by GST Council as a whole and not one member.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

File photo

After an uproar over imposing a 5 per cent GST on pre-packaged and pre-labelled items from Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday clarified that these items, when sold loose will not attract any Goods and Service Tax (GST).

The items including rice, pulses, etc, are at the moment falling under the ambit of the GST.

The Finance Minister in a series of 14 tweets said that the decision to levy tax on pre-packed and pre-labelled items was taken by the GST Council as a whole and not one member.

“The GST_Council has exempt from GST, all items specified below in the list, when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled. They will not attract any GST. The decision is of the @GST_Council and no one member. The process of decision making is given below in 14 tweets," she said.

Following items will not attract GST if sold loose 

Pulses/Daal

Wheat

Rye

Oats

Maize

Rice

Aata/Flour

Suji/Rawa

Besan

Puffed rice

Curd/Lassi

