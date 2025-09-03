Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

GST Council approves highest tax rate of 40% on these goods; check list here

The Goods and Service Tax Council (GST) in its 56th GST Council on Wednesday rolled out new tax slabs under the 'next generation' GST reforms, GST 2.0. Under the new reforms, the GST Council has introduced a new and higher tax rate of 40%.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 11:23 PM IST

GST Council approves highest tax rate of 40% on these goods; check list here
GST Council approves highest tax rate of 40% on these goods
The Goods and Service Tax Council (GST) in its 56th GST Council on Wednesday rolled out new tax slabs under the 'next generation' GST reforms, GST 2.0. Under the new reforms, the GST Council has introduced a new and higher tax rate of 40%. This tax rate is applicable on sin and luxury goods.

Which goods will come under 40% tax slab?

The 40% tax rate is the highest slab which will cover goods in two categories: sin goods and premium goods. Premium goods include: large vehicles, mid- and large-sized cars priced more than Rs 50 lakhs, bikes (more than 350cc), aircraft for personal use, yachts and more. The 40% tax rate is applicable to sin goods which are items considered dangerous for society. Examples are Alcohol and Tobacco, Candies, Drugs, Soft drinks, Fast foods, Coffee, Sugar, Gambling and Pornography. Tax levied on these goods are called Sin Tax.

Taxed under this slab are:

-All goods (including aerated waters), containing added 28% sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured

-Other non-alcoholic beverages

-Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink or Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice

-Caffeinated Beverages

-Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse (other than tobacco leaves)

-Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes

-Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; "homogenised" or "reconstituted" tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences.

-Products containing tobacco or nicotine substitutes and intended for inhalation without combustion

-Products containing tobacco or reconstituted tobacco and intended for inhalation without combustion

Chairing the GST Council, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “That special rate of 40% has also been proposed, and it's been cleared and will apply only to paan masala, cigarettes, gutka, and other tobacco products such as chewing tobacco, products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco, and Bidi. She further added, “All goods, including aerated waters containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured, caffeinated beverages, carbonated beverages of fruit drink or carbonated beverages with fruit juice and other non-alcoholic beverages, excluding those specified at lower rates, will all be covered under 40%.”

Under the GST, till such a time the loan is repaid, as I said, the 28% plus the compensation cess will run. Once I clear the loan, they all come to 40%, and that's what the GST is, the FM said.

What is the government's new tax regime?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced consolidation of 12% and 18% slabs into a dual rate structure of 5% and 18% besides 40% for sin goods. The simplification is part of the "Next-Generation GST" reform initiative, designed to boost affordability, consumption, and economic efficiency. The new tax rates which replace the existing four-rate system, will come into effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri. The process of the tax overhaul was decided at the 56th meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The new regime removes the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.

 

