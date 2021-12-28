From GST, ATM withdrawal charges to LPG gas cylinders: Check major rules that will change from January 1, 2022

Come January 1, 2022, many rules are going to change which will have a direct impact on your life because these changes in rules are linked with banking, financial and other sectors.

From new ATM withdrawal charges to a hike in LPG cylinder prices, it is important to know these fresh guidelines.

These are the 5 major rule changes that will affect the common man that starting January 2022

Change in ATM withdrawal charges from January 1

From the new year, ATM withdrawal charges are going to change. Customers will be obliged to pay Rs 21 per transaction, instead of Rs 20, with effect from January 1, 2022, if the monthly limit of free transactions is surpassed.

Change in India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) deposit/withdrawal charges

We have a piece of bad news for the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) customers. If you have an account in IPPB then you will be charged a sum for removing and depositing cash adding up to Rs 10,000. The new rule will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

Important notice for ICICI Bank customers - Changes in service charge

ICICI Bank is all set to change the Service charge on the ICICI Bank Savings Accounts from January 1.

If you don't file monthly GST, you will be banned from filing GSTR-1

Businesses which fail to file a summary return or default in paying GST monthly, will not be able to file GSTR-1 sales return starting January 1, 2022. This decision was recently taken by the GST Council to facilitate adherence.

Change in price of LPG gas cylinder

The price of LPG gas may also change from January 2022. There is a possibility that once again LPG prices may see a change depending on the price of crude in the international market. An announcement about the same is expected soon.