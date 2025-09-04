GST 2.0: How new GST rate cut affect prices of TVs, phones, laptops, other electronic items, will they get cheaper?

Under the two new tax slabs, which will come into effect on September 22, rates of many items will be reduced, providing relief to the consumers. Prices of some electronic items will remain unchanged and some will see getting lower.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has revised the new rates of tax under three tax slabs- 5%, 18% and 40%, replacing the earlier 12% and 28% tax slabs and introducing a new tax on luxury and sin items. After announcing the new GST tax reform, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chaired the Council meeting, said, “We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess”.

Under the two new tax slabs, which will come into effect on September 22, rates of many items will be reduced, providing relief to the consumers.

How will electronic items be affected under the new GST rate cut?

Under the new tax rates, consumer electronic items such as air conditioners, televisions, and other big appliances will be covered under the new GST tax slab of 18% from the earlier 28% slab. Likewise, prices of dishwashers, refrigerators, and washing machines will also see lower prices.

Know the new GST prices of several electronic items:

-Televisions- After the government shifted the GST prices of TVs from 28% to 18%, their rates have come down. According to the official press release, these items have been moved from 28% GST rates to 18% rates:

-Television sets (including LCD and LED televisions)

-Monitors and projectors (not incorporating television reception apparatus)

-Reception apparatus for television, whether or not incorporating a radio-broadcast receiver or sound or video recording or reproducing apparatus.

-Set-top box for television and a Television set (including LCD and LED televisions).

GST rate of mobile phones, laptop

In the phone and laptop category, the government has decided to keep the tax slab unchanged. As of now, a GST of 18% is charged on mobile phones, which will not change. GST on laptops will also remain same at 18%. With this, the prices of neither phone nor laptops will change.

GST rate of Dishwashers

The GST rate cut on dishwashers, AC, and washing machines have been lowered from 28% to 18%. After this, the rates of air conditioners will become cheaper by Rs 1,500 to 2,500.

What are the GST rates on other items?

The government has slashed rates on many consumer goods and increased tax rate on luxury and sin goods. GST 2.0 have given a big relief to middle-class people wanting to buy cars ahead of the festive season, as several popular cars will now see a price cut. With the new 40% rate, the IPL ticket will cost an additional Rs 120 for every Rs 1,000 spent, effectively increasing the cost by 12%. From groceries and fertilisers to footwear, textiles, and even renewable energy, a broad basket of goods and services is set to become more affordable. Items earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent will now largely migrate to the other two slabs, making a wide range of products cheaper. For example, milk products, packaged foods, fruits, nuts and more.