Group Health Insurance policy update: Edelweiss General Insurance extending THESE new policies

The LGBTQIA+ community is now covered by Edelweiss General's (EGI) Group Health Insurance policy, the company said. "EGI’s revamped group health policy now covers both LGBTQIA+ and unmarried partners (partners of same or other gender, who may be living in). The policy will also cover disabled children without any age limit and dependent children (with no disability) up to 30 years of age," an official statement added.

Edelweiss General (EGI) said,”EGI’s policy is a big step towards a more inclusive healthcare framework, given the fact that traditionally, group health policies only included the legally wedded spouse of individuals. Companies opting for EGI’s group health cover can now offer comprehensive cover customized for the needs of diverse employees."

Commenting on this development, Pooja Yadav, Chief Product Officer, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “As an organization, we believe in diversity and inclusion. Access to good healthcare is every individual’s right. We are happy to extend our policy to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community and unmarried partners."