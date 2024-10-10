The draw took place at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of applicants and observers.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has announced the draw for its Residential Plot Scheme RPS-08/2024. The draw took place at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of applicants, three retired High Court judges and observers.

Over 2 lakh applicants had applied for the residential plot scheme by YEIDA. The plots were alloted to the applicants by drawing slips out of the list, ensuring transparency.

Notably, only 1,877 applicants were allowed to visit the site to witness the draw. For other applicants, live broadcasting was performed on Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh channel, YouTube channel, and social media platforms.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, the authority had received 2,02,822 applications by August 23, the last date for filing applications. After scrutiny, 2,02,235 applications were found to be correct. There were a total of 1,87,577 applicants whose names were included in the draw as they had filled out the option of a lump sum payment.

Here's how you can watch the results

1. You can watch the results on the official Facebook page of YEIDA.

2. Results can also be accessed on the YouTube page of the authority.

3. Live broadcasting is also available on DD Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, the registration amount paid by unsuccessful applicants will be returned to them within 72 hours of the draw.

What is YEIDA residential plot scheme?

The YEIDA residential plot scheme aims to provide plots alongside the rapidly developing Yamuna Expressway area, which is a great investment given the area's proximity to Noida International Airport, Film City and more. Launched on July 5, 2024, the scheme offers plot sizes ranging from 120 to 4,000 square meters, located in sectors 16, 18, 20, and 22D.