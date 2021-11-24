THIS Post Office Scheme can help you earn lakhs of rupees, know how

Post Office Schemes are usually one of the safest modes of investment in India with guaranteed good returns. So if you are looking for some low-risk returns or investment options then the Gram Suraksha Yojana offered by India Post can be a good option for you.

This village security scheme offered by India Post guarantees good returns and the assured amount with bonus is payable either on attaining the age of 80 or to their legal heir/ nominee in the event of death, whichever occurs earlier.

If a customer buys the Gram Suraksha policy of Rs 10 lakh sum at the age of 19, then the monthly premium for 55 years will be Rs 1,515, for 58 years Rs 1,463 and for 60 years Rs 1,411. The policy buyer will get a maturity benefit of Rs 31.60 lakhs for 55 years, Rs 33.40 lakhs for 58 years. For 60 years the maturity benefit will be Rs 34.60 lakhs.

Gram Suraksha Yojana salient features

Any Indian citizen between the age of 19 and 55 years can avail the Gram Suraksha Yojana insurance scheme.

While the minimum sum assured under this plan is Rs 10,000, buyers can opt for any amount up to Rs 10 lakh.

The premium payment of this scheme is very flexible, and you have the option to pay monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.

A grace of 30 days is given for the customer to pay the premiums under the Gram Suraksha scheme.

In the event of a lapse during the policy tenure, the customer can pay up the pending premiums to restart the policy.

The insurance scheme comes with a loan facility that can be availed after four years of the policy purchase.

The customer can also choose to surrender the policy after three years, however, in that case, they won't get any benefits.

The bonus offered by India Post and the last declared bonus was Rs 65 per Rs 1,000 assured per year.

For other queries, customers can contact the given toll-free helpline 1800 180 5232/155232 or the official website - www.postallifeinsurance.gov.in for resolution.