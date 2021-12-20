GPay, Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM safety tips: Know how to protect yourself from UPI scams

Digitization, demonetization and finally the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns set India on the patch of digital transactions. Millions of people now use UPI apps to make payments or conduct transactions online.

Prominent payment apps like GPay, Paytm, PhonePe and BHIM have millions or downloads. Furthermore, several banks also offer UPI payment service on their mobile apps. With the growth in UPI payments, it has also caught the eye of fraudsters. Therefore, it is necessary that people who use UPI know some important tips to keep themselves safe and secure from losing money in an online scam.

Tips to stay secure when using UPI for online transactions

Ensure a strong screen lock: A screen lock with a strong password or PIN is recommended for your UPI payments app. You should not use common information about you like mobile number or date of birth as your PIN or password.

Keep your PIN only to yourself

PIN is crucial for UPI authentication and once someone has your PIN, they can easily access and use your app to send money with it. Ensure you do not tell your pin aloud in a place where there might be strangers. Whenever filling in pin in a market or store, ensure you don’t let anyone look over your shoulder. If you think your PIN may have become vulnerable, change it asap.

Avoid clicking on unknown links or indulge spam calls

Several fishy links sometimes might even come from people in your contact lists. It is best to avoid links whose security you are not sure about. Similarly, spam calls looking to scam people are also on the rise. People might pretend to be an official of a service you are using and may ask your confidential details. Banks never ask customers for personal details like OTP, PIN or password.

Ensure regular updates of the UPI app are installed on your phone

UPI app developers keep sending updates with new security features for customers using the service. It is best to keep your UPI app on auto-download for updates on your mobile phone.