PERSONAL FINANCE

Govt to introduce changes in PAN rules: Sets higher limits for large cash transactions, here's why

The government is planning to revise rules related to quoting Permanent Account Number (PAN) for all kinds of financial transactions. With an aim to relax PAN rules for small, and everyday transactions and to tighten monitoring of bigger transactions, the government will bring new rules.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

Govt to introduce changes in PAN rules: Sets higher limits for large cash transactions, here's why
Govt has set higher limits for large cash transactions in case of PAN requirement
The government is planning to revise rules related to quoting Permanent Account Number (PAN) for all kinds of financial transactions. With an aim to relax PAN rules for small, and everyday transactions and to tighten monitoring of bigger transactions, the government has introduced new rules wherein PAN will not be required for small transactions.  

The government has now made stricter rules for large financial transactions to better track where big sums of money are coming from and going to. The main idea is to reduce paperwork and hassle for common transactions, while preventing tax evasion and misuse in high-value deals. 

These changes are part of the draft Income-tax Rules 2026 and will support the Income Tax Act 2025, which will be implemented on April 1. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will likely finalise these rules after consultations and notify them by early March. The new limit doubles the threshold and reduces compliance for normal spending. The proposed change have raised the limit significantly. 

What do the draft rules say? 

At present, PAN is needed if:  

-Cash deposit surpasses Rs 50,000 in a single day  

- It is mandatory for all motor vehicle purchases barring two-wheelers.  

 -Property transactions go beyond Rs 10 lakh.  

-Life insurance premium crossed Rs 50,000 per year. 

Under the draft rules 2026: 

-PAN will be required only if total cash deposits or withdrawals across bank accounts amount to Rs 10 lakh or more in a financial year.  

-The new proposal targets the annual high-value movement of money. 

-PAN will be required only if a motor vehicle purchase goes beyond Rs 5 lakh. Under the new rule, two-wheelers are also included but only if the purchase value crosses the Rs 5 lakh limit. 

-The PAN requirement will also be if payments to hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, convention centres or event managers surpass Rs 1 lakh. 

- PAN will be required in transactions related to property deals such as purchase, sale, gifts or joint development agreements, if they exceed Rs 20 lakh mark. 

-PAN requirements have been extended to the field of insurance when opening an account-based relationship with insurance companies. 

CBDT will monitor stakeholder feedback before sending the final notification and if it approves, the new rules will be effective with the Income Tax Act 2025 from April 1. 

