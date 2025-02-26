The new scheme aims to extend social security beyond traditional employment, sources said.

The central government is reportedly working on a 'universal pension scheme' that will be available to all citizens, NDTV reported quoting Labour Ministry sources. The scheme, which would be voluntary and contributory, aims to extend social security beyond traditional employment. The scheme will also be open to all salaried employees, workers and the self-employed. Presently, those in the unorganised sector, including construction workers, domestic staff, and gig workers, don't have access to government-run large savings schemes.

New proposal vs existing schemes

Sources said that a major difference between this new proposal and existing schemes, such as the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is that contributions to the former will be voluntary. Hence, the government will not make any contributions from its side. The general idea is to offer a 'universal pension scheme' to streamline the pension/savings framework in the country by likely subsuming a few existing schemes, sources added.

The new scheme, dubbed 'New Pension Scheme' for now, will also not replace or subsume the existing National Pension Scheme (NPS), also a voluntary pension scheme, sources added. Stakeholder consultation will begin once the proposal document is completed, sources said.

READ | Gautam Adani gets key letter to acquire Anil Ambani's company, its business is...

Current pension schemes for the unorganised sector

Presently, the government runs several pension schemes for the unorganised sector, such as the Atal Pension Yojana, which provides a monthly return of Rs 1,000 - Rs 1,500 after the investor turns 60. The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana (PM-SYM), seeks to benefit street vendors, domestic workers, and labourers, among others. For farmers, there are schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, which provides Rs 3,000 monthly after the investor is 60 years old.