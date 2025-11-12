Govt introduces new pension rule, daughter’s name mandatory for pension eligibility, cannot be deleted till...

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW) has directed to include the name of daughters in the family details of central government employees or pensioners. It has strictly advised against deleting their names.
DoP&PW was clarifying various queries on whether daughters’ names can be removed after an employee’s retirement. As per the present rules, all family members inclusive of daughters must be named in the official family records, also in cases where they are not immediately eligible for family pension.
The move is taken to maintain a transparent process and ensure that pension is received by rightful beneficiaries who are not excluded from this provision. This is also done to maintain a comprehensive family documentation to make future pension processing seamless.
In its Office Memorandum dated October 31, 2025, the department has mentioned that the name of a daughter cannot be deleted from the family details when the pensioner or family pensioner is alive. Regarding her eligibility for pension, it said that the decision whether the daughter will be eligible for family pension will be taken after the pensioner’s demise, abiding by the existing rules.
According to Rule 50(15) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, every government servant must mention complete family details upon joining service and keep updating them from time to time. The names of the family members that is required to be included are: the spouse, all children (irrespective of pension eligibility), parents, and disabled siblings. The details must be furnished in Form 4 to the head office and the pensioner needs to revise them in case of any change in family structure, such as marriage, birth, death, or adoption.
Referring to its earlier Office Memorandum dated October 7, 2022, the department clarified that all family members, eligible for family pension or not, must be included in Form 4. This means that if the government employee has named a girl as their daughter, her name cannot be removed from the family details. Her name will continue to be a part of the family record, irrespective of her immediate eligibility for pension benefits.