FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting

Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some victims?

Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board

IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Africa, coach explains reason

Govt introduces new pension rule, daughter’s name mandatory for pension eligibility, cannot be deleted till...

Arjun Tendulkar to leave Mumbai Indians? IPL 2026 trade window sparks big buzz

‘Rs 1.5 crore flat walls are this weak?’ Pencil test from Noida high-rise shocks internet

Gandhi–Mandela Trophy: India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens set for historic moment before first ball

Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Breach Candy doctor checks ailing superstar, Amitabh Bachchan drives...

Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Breach Candy doctor visits ailing star

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after

Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more

Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice ed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush

Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove

From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples

From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most love

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Govt introduces new pension rule, daughter’s name mandatory for pension eligibility, cannot be deleted till...

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW) has directed to include the name of daughters in the family details of central government employees or pensioners. It has strictly advised against deleting their names.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 08:44 PM IST

Govt introduces new pension rule, daughter’s name mandatory for pension eligibility, cannot be deleted till...
Govt mandates daughter's name for pension eligibility
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW) has directed to include the name of daughters in the family details of central government employees or pensioners. It has strictly advised against deleting their names.  

DoP&PW was clarifying various queries on whether daughters’ names can be removed after an employee’s retirement. As per the present rules, all family members inclusive of daughters must be named in the official family records, also in cases where they are not immediately eligible for family pension.  

The move is taken to maintain a transparent process and ensure that pension is received by rightful beneficiaries who are not excluded from this provision. This is also done to maintain a comprehensive family documentation to make future pension processing seamless.  

In its Office Memorandum dated October 31, 2025, the department has mentioned that the name of a daughter cannot be deleted from the family details when the pensioner or family pensioner is alive. Regarding her eligibility for pension, it said that the decision whether the daughter will be eligible for family pension will be taken after the pensioner’s demise, abiding by the existing rules.  

What is the Rule 50(15) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021? 

According to Rule 50(15) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, every government servant must mention complete family details upon joining service and keep updating them from time to time. The names of the family members that is required to be included are: the spouse, all children (irrespective of pension eligibility), parents, and disabled siblings. The details must be furnished in Form 4 to the head office and the pensioner needs to revise them in case of any change in family structure, such as marriage, birth, death, or adoption. 

Referring to its earlier Office Memorandum dated October 7, 2022, the department clarified that all family members, eligible for family pension or not, must be included in Form 4. This means that if the government employee has named a girl as their daughter, her name cannot be removed from the family details. Her name will continue to be a part of the family record, irrespective of her immediate eligibility for pension benefits.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting
Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after
Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more
Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice ed
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some victims?
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some vi
Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board
Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dora
IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Africa, coach explains reason
IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Afri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove
From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples
From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most love
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE