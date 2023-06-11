Government Yojana: This scheme gives Rs 51,000 to girls, know how to apply and eligibility criteria

Government scheme: Numerous government initiatives are being implemented across the country to promote the well-being of girls and support economically disadvantaged families. Among these initiatives, there exists a noteworthy scheme that grants a sum of 51 thousand rupees for the purpose of facilitating girls' weddings.

The government has established a multitude of schemes targeting various social groups. Specifically, one such program has been designed to provide financial aid for the marriage expenses of girls.

Referred to as the Aashirwad Yojana, this initiative is administered by the Government of Punjab. Previously known as the Shagun scheme, it aims to extend support to young women who have reached 18 years of age, providing them with a substantial sum of 51 thousand rupees.

The scope of this scheme encompasses not only residents of Punjab but also families hailing from Scheduled Castes (SC), Backward Classes (BC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). In collaboration with the Welfare Department of SC and BC, the state government is actively engaged in assisting eligible families from these backgrounds.

Previously, the financial assistance provided under this scheme amounted to 21,000 rupees. However, as of July 2021, the amount has been augmented to 51,000 rupees. While there has been a temporary hiatus in the distribution of benefits, there are indications that disbursements under this scheme will resume in the near future.

To avail oneself of this scheme, interested individuals can opt to submit their applications offline. They can do so by visiting the official website of the state government and downloading the requisite form. Once the form has been duly completed, it should be submitted to the relevant department for further processing.

