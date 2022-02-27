Government uses Shark Tank India meme to alert public, says don’t ‘embarrass yourself by sending such messages’

The fact-checking team of the Central Government has notified people to not trust bogus WhatsApp messages claiming that Supreme Court has ordered banks to deposit old notes of denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1000 without going to the Reserve Bank of India.

Several misleading messages are being spread across social media to defraud people. The false message said, “According to the new guidelines by Supreme Court, those who want to deposit old notes of denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in the bank due to any reason, can do so without going to the Reserve Bank of India”.

The viral message further states that banks have been ordered to take in old notes on four days from February 29 to February 31. It mentions that no details or enquiry will be needed for depositing such notes.

However, the Press Information Bureau's fact check handle notified that no such statement has been made by the government. The fact-checking team took to Twitter to highlight this misconception by making a meme from SharkTank India. The meme reads, "Main aapko sharminda nahi karna chahta but it is a joke”.

Previously, the Cellular Operators Association of India warned users to be careful of bogus texts.

“Beware of such fraudulent messages. There is no such scheme from the Government or Telecom Service Providers. Don't share or forward such messages and also alert your family and friends," the COAI tweeted.