Government to give Rs 3000 under this scheme - check details inside

Governments run many types of schemes or even expand many old schemes to help people. At present, many schemes are being run in the country like providing education, employment, health, ration, financial help.

Many of these schemes are also being run by the Labour Ministry. For example, e-shram card. In this, the Ministry of Labour has started 'Iconic Week' as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is being celebrated by the Ministry between 07th March 2022 to 13th March 2022.

Under this, 'Donate a Pension' programme has been started for the workers in the unorganized sector under Pradhan Mantri Shram. Under the initiative, people can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff like domestic workers, drivers, helpers etc.

In a tweet, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that it will help build a movement that will further accelerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India 2.0, an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Launched 'Donate-a-Pension' programme at my residence by donating to the gardener. It is an initiative under (PM-SYM) pension scheme where citizens can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff such as domestic workers, drivers, helpers etc.

What are its benefits? And who can take advantage of it?

People in the age group of 18 to 40 years who are working in the unorganized sector can register under the scheme.

If a person joins the system at the age of 29, he must give Rs 100 per month until he reaches the age of 60, at which point the Central Government would contribute an equal amount of Rs 100. The subscriber will get the assured monthly pension of Rs 3000/- with the benefit of family pension, as the case may be.