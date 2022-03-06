Government proposes increase in third-party motor insurance premium from April 1

The Union Road Transport Ministry has proposed a hike in third-party motor insurance premium for several vehicles. This increase will affect the insurance cost of cars and two-wheelers from April 1.

As per the revised rates, private cars with 1,000 cubic capacity (cc) will be available at Rs 2,094 as against Rs 2,072 in 2019-20. Private cars that have 1,000 cc to 1,500 cc will attract Rs 3,416 as against Rs 3,221. Those with more than 1,500 cc will attract a premium of Rs 7,897 as against the former value at Rs 7,890.

Notably, the two-wheelers more than 150 cc but less than 350 cc will attract a premium of Rs 1,366 and for two-wheelers over 350 cc the increased premium stand at Rs 2,804.

The revised TP insurance premium will be brought in effect from April 1.

The TP rates were earlier notified by the insurance regulator IRDAI. This time, the road transport ministry will be notifying the TP rates in consultation with the insurance regulator.

As per the draft notification, a discount of 15 per cent has been proposed for electric private cars, electric two-wheelers, electric goods-carrying commercial vehicles and electric passenger-carrying vehicles.

The draft notification further states that a discount of 7.5 per cent has been proposed on Motor TP premium rates for hybrid electric vehicles. It is important to note that this will be an incentive to use environment-friendly vehicles.

The electric private cars (not exceeding 30KW) will have premium of Rs 1,780 and the electric private cars (exceeding 30 KW but not exceeding 65 KW) will have a premium of Rs 2,904.

The premium for goods carrying commercial vehicles (exceeding 12,000 kg but not exceeding 20,000 kg) would rise to Rs 35,313 as against Rs 33,414 in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the goods carrying commercial vehicles (exceeding 40,000 kg) will now attract a premium of Rs 44,242 as compared to Rs 41,561 in 2019-20.

The third-party insurance cover is for other than own damage and is necessary along with the own damage cover that the vehicle’s owner has to buy. This insurance cover protects against any collateral damages caused due to a road accident.