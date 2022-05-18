Government pension scheme: Get Rs 60,000 yearly with Atal Pension Yojana - Check eligibility, how to apply

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan says he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone into doing full-length role in Jawan: ‘She didn’t know…’

Cricket legend Viv Richards puts his faith in India for ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023

Kritika Kamra talks Bambai Meri Jaan and why women don't get 'strong' roles in 'male-dominated' crime genre | Exclusive

Hartalika Teej 2023: Know date, time, puja muhurat and significance of this auspicious day

'We need to identify...': Chaminda Vaas concerned about Jasprit Bumrah's workload management and future prospects

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan says he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone into doing full-length role in Jawan: ‘She didn’t know…’

Cricket legend Viv Richards puts his faith in India for ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023

Kritika Kamra talks Bambai Meri Jaan and why women don't get 'strong' roles in 'male-dominated' crime genre | Exclusive

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

10 incredible health benefits of Bael juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan says he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone into doing full-length role in Jawan: ‘She didn’t know…’

Shah Rukh Khan takes the internet by storm with his jaw-dropping look for Jawan's success meet, fans say ‘Don is back’

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her plans to venture into Hollywood: ‘I am very busy doing…’

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Government pension scheme: Get Rs 60,000 yearly with Atal Pension Yojana - Check eligibility, how to apply

The scheme was chosen by over 28 lakh of the 4.2 crore subscribers of NPS by the end of the financial year 2020-21.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Government schemes with monthly pension: Once you become an adult, it is never too early or too late to plan for the future. Securing adequate amount as pension is one measure necessary for a comfortable retirement. One of the most popular pension schemes from the Government of India is the Atal Pension Yojana. The scheme was chosen by over 28 lakh of the 4.2 crore subscribers of NPS by the end of the financial year 2020-21, the annual report of the National Pension System Trust (NPS TRUST) revealed. With this scheme guaranteed by the government, you can secure a pension of up to Rs 5,000 per month or Rs 60,000 per year for an individual. Let us know more about the scheme’s benefits and how to apply.  

What you need to know about Atal Pension Yojana (APY)?

Launched in 2015 with the focus initially on those in the unorganized areas, the scheme was later extended to all citizens of India who fall under the age eligibility criterion. Investment amount in APY varies depending on the age of the individual at time of opening the account. A person can secure a monthly pension of anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 (in multiples of 1,000) with five different options.

Benefits of APY

Persons opting for the pension scheme will be receiving guaranteed pension after attaining the age of 60. Furthermore, the Atal Pension Scheme also offers individual tax benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh under Income Tax Act 80C.

Eligibility for APY

All Indian citizens between the age of 18 and 40 years are eligible to start an APY account

The person must have a bank savings account, Aadhaar card and a mobile number. Aadhaar will be the primary KYC for APY registration.

APY pension scheme investment details

Under APY, the amount required to be invested every month depends on the age of the pensioner.

For Rs 5,000 monthly pension, a person starting at 18 years of age will need to contribute Rs 210 per month. At the age of 20, this amount will be Rs 248. Starting at 25 or 30, the monthly contribution will be Rs 376 or Rs 577, respectively. A 35-year-old person investing in APY for a Rs 5,000 pension will need to contribute Rs 902 monthly, while the amount will be Rs 1454 is entry is at 40 years of age.

How to apply?

Individuals can apply for APY by approaching their bank’s branch or post office branch in which they hold their savings account. Individuals can also join the pension scheme online through netbanking or the recently added Aadhaar e-KYC option.

It should be noted that defaulting on contributions to APY invite freezing, deactivation and eventual closure of the account. Individuals opting for the scheme should ensure their bank account has enough money for auto-debit of contribution amounts every month.

READ | 7th Pay Commission: Will central government employees get 18-month DA arrear? Know here

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Apple AirPods mistaken for vitamin tablet, gulped down by woman

    Libya floods: Over 5000 presumed dead after two dams collapse due to heavy rains

    Meet Tejasvi Rana, IIT alumnus-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC without coaching, AIR was...

    This cricket team holds record for winning most finals, it's not India, Sri Lanka or West Indies

    Is Facebook Banned in India? (Facebook Ban in India)

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE