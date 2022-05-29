Government advisory: Avoid sharing Aadhaar card, share only masked version, here’s how to get it

Twitter(UIDAI)

The Aadhaar card is one of the most important identity documents. It is used for many tasks, from opening a bank account to get admissions in schools. Hence, it is important to keep this document safe with you so that no other person can misuse it. Referring to these concerns, the central government has advised citizens against sharing their Aadhaar cards with anyone else.

The government advisory states that citizens should only share masked copies of their Aadhaar cards in order to prevent any possible misuse.

Also, READ: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana date released, farmers to get 11th installment on May 31

The advisory was shared in a press release today. It reads, “Do not share photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisation as it can be misused. Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.”

The notice issued by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology mentions that unlicensed private entities, including hotels and movie halls are not allowed to collect or keep photocopies of Aadhaar card.

According to the notice, “Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the Unique Identification Authority of India can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person.”

The government has asked citizens to remain vigilant and always verify if an organisation has a valid user licence from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The UIDAI issues Unique Identification numbers (UID), named as "Aadhaar", to all citizens of India.

Those who use public computers at Internet cafes for important work must also remain alert as the government has warned against downloading Aadhaar cards via such computers. In case you have to use a public computer, the advisory asks citizens to ensure they delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from that computer.”

As it is not advisable to share photocopies of your Aadhaar card, you can use a ‘masked Aadhaar’ for your important work.

#BewareOfFraudsters

If you don’t want to disclose your #Aadhaar number, then you can use VID or Masked Aadhaar, it is valid and accepted widely.

To get VID/masked Aadhaar, download Aadhaar from here: https://t.co/m1OT6goIIP pic.twitter.com/MFVAjCyVEf May 2, 2022

Here’s how to get a masked Aadhaar card