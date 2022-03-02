Got mutilated notes from ATM? Here's how to exchange them

We all withdraw cash from ATMs but what if the notes that were withdrawn from the ATM machine are torn or mutilated? Well, you don't have to worry because now you can get mutilated notes exchanged at bank branches.

According to the rules of the RBI, the mutilated notes cannot be exchanged but addressing the complaint of a user on Twitter, a bank told what steps the customer should take in this situation.

The State Bank of India said, "Please note that the notes are checked through state-of-the-art note sorting machines before being loaded into our ATMs. Therefore the distribution of soiled/mutilated notes is impossible. However, you can get the notes exchanged from any of our branches."

According to SBI, an individual can file a complaint about it on https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/ under the General Banking// Cash Related category. This link is for the State Bank of India ATM. Notably, no bank can refuse to exchange mutilated notes from ATMs. Also, despite this, if banks violate the rules, then action can be taken against bank employees. On the basis of the complaint of the customer, the bank may also have to pay damages up to Rs 10,000.

Know the step-by-step process to exchange mutilated notes:

To exchange the mutilated notes you have to apply to the bank from whose ATM the cash is withdrawn.

You will have to mention the date, time and location of the ATM from where you withdrew the money and attach the withdrawal slip as well.

If you do not have the slip, then you will have to give the details of the message received on your mobile.