Identify fake calls from bank toll free number and save your money - know how

Recently the Reserve Bank of India has issued warning against the use of mobile numbers in new type of fraud cases. According to the RBI notice, mobile numbers similar to that of toll free numbers of banks and other financial organisations are being used to do the fraud.

The notice stated that a fraud is being committed using mobile numbers similar to banks' toll free number. Mobile numbers resembling a Supervised Entity's (SE) Toll Free number are registering mobile numbers in the name of that SE on caller identification mobile apps such as TrueCaller. The State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded the notice issued by RBI's Department of Supervision, Central Office Cyber Security & IT Risk Group (CSITE) on its website for its customers.

The fraudsters keep mobile numbers similar to that of the toll free numbers of financial institutions and save true caller app with the financial institutions. For example, if the calls from bank comes from the number 1600-123-1234, then the fraudsters will aquire a similar number, something like 600-123-1234 and will get it successfully registered with true caller or similar service apps as bank toll free number.

This makes it confuse the customers as to whether the call came from a bank, some financial institution or from a fraudster.

To avoid this kind of mishaps, the customers are advised to confirm the toll-free number of the company, and not even share confidential information with the bank’s executives.

Also read RBI alert! Stay away from these mobile apps to safeguard yourself from fraud

No bank or its officer asks you for personal details of the bank account. Also, if the caller sends you a link via SMS, then avoid opening it. Often fraudsters plot to cheat you through such fake calls.

You can confirm this by visiting the official website of the bank. Apart from this, if you are asked for personal information on calls such as ATM PIN, OTP, etc., then the call is fake.