Google Pay users can make UPI payment by using Aadhaar card, no debit card needed

Google Pay

Google Pay has launched support for users to register for UPI using Aadhaar via National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). With the Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding flow, Google Pay users will be able to set their UPI PIN without a debit card. As UPI scales to the next hundreds of millions of Indian users, this is expected to help many more users set up UPI IDs and enable them to make digital payments. This feature is now available to bank account holders of supported banks. More banks are expected to follow very soon.

Users who want to onboard UPI via Aadhaar, will need to ensure that their phone number registered with UIDAI and bank are the same, and their bank account is Aadhaar linked. Once they have done this, they can use the steps below for onboarding.

On Google Pay, users have the option to select between Debit card or Aadhaar based UPI onboarding. If they select Aadhaar, then users will need to enter the first six digits of their Aadhaar number to initiate the process. In order to complete the authentication step, users will enter OTPs received from UIDAI and their bank. Subsequently, their respective bank will complete the process and they can set their UPI PIN.

As per the data by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), over 99.9% of the adult population in India have an Aadhaar number and use it at least once a month. The Aadhaar-based onboarding facility on UPI is provided to make it available to a greater number of users and further financial inclusion.

Customers will then be able to use Google Pay app to make transactions or check balance. Once a user enters the first six digits of an Aadhaar number, it is sent to UIDAI via NPCI for validation. This process ensures the safety of users' Aadhaar number. Google Pay does not store the Aadhaar number and merely acts as a facilitator in sharing the Aadhaar number with the NPCI for validation.