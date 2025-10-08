Good news for UPI users, NPCI likely to launch THIS new feature today; PhonePe, Paytm, GPay to get…

A string of innovations and initiatives in the UPI ecosystem was unveiled by the NPCI and the RBI at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, aimed at transforming payment mechanisms and making it faster and hands-free.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released guidelines for the UPI verification process, which could result in significant changes to UPI payment apps like PhonePe, Paytm, and GPay starting today. We currently use UPI apps and PINs to complete transactions, but the new restrictions may cause that to change. Biometric authentication for UPI apps is being introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the country's digital payments ecosystem. PIN-based UPI authentication will be replaced by these biometrics.

Biometric authentication for online payments is expected to be implemented for UPI payment providers such as PhonePe, Paytm, and GPay starting today, October 8. For tech-savvy consumers, facial and fingerprint verification will be utilised as a substitute for the 4-digit PIN, making the process quicker and more secure.

It is said that India's identifying system, Aadhaar, supports biometric authentication. As a result, biometrics, which are already in use within the Aadhaar framework, will serve as the foundation for these authentications in UPI apps. Mumbai's Global Fintech Festival is also anticipated to highlight the new biometric capability. NPCI said, “Each transaction is independently verified by the issuing bank using robust cryptographic checks, ensuring the highest level of safety while keeping the experience simple and seamless.”

Instead of going through the entire Aadhaar OTP verification process, customers will be able to switch their UPI PINs from Aadhaar-based Face Authentication thanks to this new biometric functionality under the online payment platform. As a result, it is claimed to make the UPI app procedure quick and easy for users.

Advantages of biometric verification