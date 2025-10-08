Karan Johar REVEALS ugly truth of Bollywood, says 'actors don't return money' even when film flops, credits Shah Rukh Khan for..
Good news for UPI users, NPCI likely to launch THIS new feature today; PhonePe, Paytm, GPay to get…
Who is Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein? 22-year-old Indian student from Gujarat fighting for Russia, captured in Ukraine, WATCH
Mumbai Metro 3 inauguration today: Aarey to Cuffe Parade service from October 9; know key entry-exit points, timings, ticket prices
Exclusive | Shoojit Sircar reacts to Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit, Kalki 2; comments on her 'professionalism': 'We should be respecting..'
Massive 65-km traffic jam on Delhi-Kolkata highway, vehicles reportedly stuck for four days, here's why
Ismail Darbar won't work with 'insecure' Sanjay Leela Bhansali even for Rs 100 crore, SLAMS director for...: 'Pehli fursat mein...'
EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job
Who is Alexandr Wang? MIT dropout, world’s youngest self-made billionaire, has THIS Mark Zuckerberg connection
'Repented' Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I supported him, even when he was..'
PERSONAL FINANCE
A string of innovations and initiatives in the UPI ecosystem was unveiled by the NPCI and the RBI at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, aimed at transforming payment mechanisms and making it faster and hands-free.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released guidelines for the UPI verification process, which could result in significant changes to UPI payment apps like PhonePe, Paytm, and GPay starting today. We currently use UPI apps and PINs to complete transactions, but the new restrictions may cause that to change. Biometric authentication for UPI apps is being introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the country's digital payments ecosystem. PIN-based UPI authentication will be replaced by these biometrics.
Biometric authentication for online payments is expected to be implemented for UPI payment providers such as PhonePe, Paytm, and GPay starting today, October 8. For tech-savvy consumers, facial and fingerprint verification will be utilised as a substitute for the 4-digit PIN, making the process quicker and more secure.
It is said that India's identifying system, Aadhaar, supports biometric authentication. As a result, biometrics, which are already in use within the Aadhaar framework, will serve as the foundation for these authentications in UPI apps. Mumbai's Global Fintech Festival is also anticipated to highlight the new biometric capability. NPCI said, “Each transaction is independently verified by the issuing bank using robust cryptographic checks, ensuring the highest level of safety while keeping the experience simple and seamless.”
Instead of going through the entire Aadhaar OTP verification process, customers will be able to switch their UPI PINs from Aadhaar-based Face Authentication thanks to this new biometric functionality under the online payment platform. As a result, it is claimed to make the UPI app procedure quick and easy for users.