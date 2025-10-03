Good news for UPI users! NPCI launches THIS new feature, will allow customers to make bigger transactions in seconds; check details here

What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about
PERSONAL FINANCE
The National Payments Corporation of India has added a new feature in UPI. It has allowed users to make instant EMIs through a swipe in UPI. This comes after it linked RuPay credit card with UPI.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has come up with another major change in the UPI payments. This time, it intends to broaden the functions of UPI payments by adding another feature to it, EMIs through UPI. When operational, UPI users will be able to convert UPI transactions into Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs). This will boost credit accessibility, make expensive purchases easier, and strengthen UPI’s status as the most convenient payment system in India.
With the development of this feature, users will have the convenience of converting their UPI payments into EMIs. The NPCI’s move is aimed at fueling future growth in retail digital payments, according to a report. The Economic Times (ET) in its report, citing sources, said that NPCI will allow fintech companies to incorporate an EMI payment feature through which customers are able to convert their UPI transactions into EMIs with a click.
With this feature, the NPCI will be able to encourage more credit transactions by way of the UPI network. The model will be similar to card-based PoS payments, which will allow customers to make their EMI payments in quick swipes at the terminal.
NPCI is experimenting with this feature after it added RuPay credit card on UPI which has been seeing massive transactions. This has expanded UPI to accommodate credit transactions, turning it into a mini bank. To assimilate RuPay into UPI, the NPCI started giving financial incentives to banks that allow RuPay credit credits, in a move to encourage domestic payment systems. Many banks are teaming up with fintech platforms like Navi and Paytm to extend these credit offerings to users.
How will EMIs function on UPI?
According to a report, making EMI payments from UPI would have a similar process to making card payments at point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, which will make just a card swipe an EMI payment instantly.