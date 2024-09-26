Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Good news for these workers, ahead of festive season, Centre increases...

Mukesh Ambani's children, Isha, Akash Ambani shine in Hurun India's list of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Good news for these workers, ahead of festive season, Centre increases...

The new hiked rates will take effect on October 1, 2024. Check details below.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 07:56 PM IST

Good news for these workers, ahead of festive season, Centre increases...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the festive season, the central government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates for workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector. This is done by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA). Workers engaged in various sectors, including building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments, will benefit from the revised wage rates. The new wage rates will take effect on October 1, 2024.

The minimum wage rates are categorised based on skill levels--unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled--as well as by geographical area--A, B, and C. The last revision was done in April 2024. This adjustment is aimed at helping workers cope with the rising cost of living, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a release on Thursday.

After revision, minimum wage rates in area "A" for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading and unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day (Rs 20,358 per month) for semi-skilled workers and Rs 868 a day (Rs 22,568 per month) for skilled, clerical and watch and wards without arms, Rs 954 a day ( Rs 24,804 per month) and for highly skilled and watch and wards with arms, Rs 1,035 a day (Rs 26,910 per month).

The central government revises the VDA twice a year, effective from April 1 and October 1, based on the six-month average increase in the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers. A detailed information regarding the minimum wage rates by sector, categories and area is available on the website (clc.gov.in) of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Government of India.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who refused film with Shah Rukh Khan, played Akshay Kumar's sister instead, quit acting after marriage

Meet actress who refused film with Shah Rukh Khan, played Akshay Kumar's sister instead, quit acting after marriage

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja tease Ashwin with MS Dhoni inspired meme onboard flight to Kanpur

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja tease Ashwin with MS Dhoni inspired meme onboard flight to Kanpur

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

Big update on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025 retention rules, CSK CEO says, 'I have no idea...'

Big update on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025 retention rules, CSK CEO says, 'I have no idea...'

Meet farmer’s son set to launch Rs 340 crore IPO, started as trainee operator, now supplies AC components to..

Meet farmer’s son set to launch Rs 340 crore IPO, started as trainee operator, now supplies AC components to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement