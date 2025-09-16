Add DNA as a Preferred Source
GOOD News For Taxpayers: Income tax department extends ITR filing date, can be filed till today, check details here

ITR Filing Last Date Extension 2025 Updates: The I-T department has extended the last date to September 16. Check details here

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 07:05 AM IST

GOOD News For Taxpayers: Income tax department extends ITR filing date, can be filed till today, check details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In a big relief to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which is the highest authority for direct taxes in the country, has granted an extension of one day to the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26. Initially, the last date was set for September 15, but it has now been extended to September 16.

Why Income tax department exted ITR filing last date from September 15 to September 16?

This extension comes after tax professionals and various organizations appealed to the income tax department to postpone the deadline. Despite these requests, the income tax department had previously maintained that the September 15 deadline would remain unchanged. Furthermore, they warned taxpayers about a misleading message circulating on social media and messaging platforms regarding the deadline extension.

“The due date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on July 31, 2025, was extended to September 15, 2025. The CBDT has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from September 15, 2025, to September 16, 2025,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a late-night circular on Monday.

“To enable changes in the utilities, the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 am to 02:30 am on 16th September 2025,” according to the CBDT statement issued at 11.48 pm on September 15.

Income Tax department urged to beware of fake news 

In a statement, the I-T department had said that fake messages were being circulated suggesting that the deadline, originally due on July 31, 2025 and later extended to September 15, 2025, had been pushed to September 30.

The department urged taxpayers to rely only on updates from its verified handle @IncomeTaxIndia and not to be misled by unverified posts.It also said its helpdesk is working round the clock to assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment, and related services.

Meanwhile, ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and the widening of the tax base. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore for AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

How to file ITR? 

Here is a step-by-step guide to file ITR

Step 1: Log in at incometax.gov.in using PAN and password.

Step 2: Go to e-File > Income Tax Returns > File Income Tax Return.

Step 3: Select AY 2025–26 and choose Online mode.

Step 4: Choose taxpayer type (e.g., Individual).

Step 5: Pick the applicable ITR form (e.g., ITR-1 for salaried).

Step 6: Fill in income, deduction and tax details.

Step 7: Preview, validate and submit your return.

Step 8: Complete e-Verification using Aadhaar OTP, net banking or send signed ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru within 30 days.

Once verified, you’ll get a confirmation message with a Transaction ID and Acknowledgement Number.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
