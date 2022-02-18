Good news for senior citizens! SBI extends THIS fixed deposit scheme – Check details

Senior citizens using the State Bank of India for their savings can now rejoice as the bank has extended its fixed deposit (FD) scheme to September 30, 2022. The revised dates allow senior citizens to invest savings in the SBI's WeCare special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens until September 30, 2022.

According to the public sector bank’s website, “A special SBI Wecare” Deposit has been introduced for Senior Citizens in the Retail TD segment. They will also get an additional premium of 30 bps (over and above the existing 50 bps as detailed in the table) on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only.

With this scheme, elderly citizens will be able to get 0.8 per cent above the interest rate made available to the public. From February 15, 2022, any senior citizen who invests in the special scheme will be liable to get an interest rate of 6.30 per cent.

Here’s more detail about SBI Wecare’ older citizens scheme interest citizens

7 days to 45 days – 3.40 per cent

46 days to 179 days – 4. 40 per cent

180 days to 210 days – 4.90 per cent

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.90 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years – 5.60 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years – 5.70 per cent

3 years to less than 5 years – 5.95 per cent

5 years and up to 10 years – 6.30 per cent

Notably, the above-mentioned interest rates will be applicable from February 15, 2022.

Who can avail the SBI WeCare scheme?

Only resident senior citizens aged 60 years and above can make a domestic term deposit in this scheme.