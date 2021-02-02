Good news for SBI customers! State Bank of India is offering this special offer on shopping

In the era of online shopping, there is no dearth of offers and now India's largest public sectr bank State Bank of India is going to start a new offer. In Super Saving Days offer of SBI, customers will get the benefit of cashback up to 20 percent on paying from SBI YONO from February 4 to 7.

How much cashback you will get?

Through SBI YONO, up to 50% discount is being offered on hotel bookings from OYO during Super Saving Days. At the same time, customers will get 10% discount on flight booking with Yatra.com. There is a 15 percent discount offer on tablets, watches and Samsung mobiles. YONO users will get up to 20 percent cashback on buying furniture from Pepperfry and shopping in select categories on Amazon.

Offers before Valentine's Day week

Keeping in mindthe Valentine's Week in the second week of February, SBI has brought this special offer for YONO users. According to SBI, there are 34.5 million users of YONO who will get the benefit of this Shopping Carnival. There is a lot of craze for Valentine's Week among the youth. In such a situation, this offer of SBI YONO can prove to be very beneficial for them.

Its era for online shopping

The online shopping market is rapidly expanding its footprints in India and during the COVID-19 lockdown, its trend has increased rapidly. According to a research, more than 60 percent people now shop online from home instead of going to the market. People save their time through online shopping and they also get the benefit of cashback. To encash on this mood of shopppers, companies often come up with cashback offers come from time to time.