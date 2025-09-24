Good news for Railway employees! Cabinet approves 78-day productivity-linked bonus ahead of Diwali; check details

The decision has now sparked buzz around the DA hike and the much-awaited 8th Pay Commission.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs 1865.68 crores to nearly 11 lakh railway employees. The decision has now sparked buzz around the DA hike and the much-awaited 8th Pay Commission. The payment of PLB serves as an incentive to motivate railway employees to work towards improving the performance of the Railways.

PLI bonus amount

The maximum payable amount of PLB, equivalent to 78 days' wages for each eligible railway employee, is Rs17,951.

Who will get the PLI bonus?

The amount will be paid to various categories of railway staff like track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guard), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff and other Group C staff. The bonus is typically disbursed before the Durga Puja and Dussehra festivals each year.

Indian Railways' performance in FY 2024-25

Indian Railways reported strong operational performance in FY 2024-25, with a record freight loading of 1,614.90 million tonnes and nearly 730 crore passengers carried during the year.

READ | Railway RRB NTPC 2025 notification RELEASED for 8875 posts: Check eligibility, selection process and more

Dearness Allowance

Now, all central government employees are eagerly awaiting for the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) announcement, is hiked twice a year. While the first revision was announced earlier this year, the second revision is likely to be announced next month. There are reports that the Centre may make the DA hikes official in the first week of October, which coincides with the Dussehra festival.