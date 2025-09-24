Good news for Railway employees! Cabinet approves 78-day productivity-linked bonus ahead of Diwali; check details

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade
Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash
Zubeen Garg's ashes to be distributed to organisations, individuals via online portal
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch
Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?
'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM and...; it is owned by...
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern
PERSONAL FINANCE
The decision has now sparked buzz around the DA hike and the much-awaited 8th Pay Commission.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs 1865.68 crores to nearly 11 lakh railway employees. The decision has now sparked buzz around the DA hike and the much-awaited 8th Pay Commission. The payment of PLB serves as an incentive to motivate railway employees to work towards improving the performance of the Railways.
The maximum payable amount of PLB, equivalent to 78 days' wages for each eligible railway employee, is Rs17,951.
The amount will be paid to various categories of railway staff like track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guard), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff and other Group C staff. The bonus is typically disbursed before the Durga Puja and Dussehra festivals each year.
Indian Railways reported strong operational performance in FY 2024-25, with a record freight loading of 1,614.90 million tonnes and nearly 730 crore passengers carried during the year.
READ | Railway RRB NTPC 2025 notification RELEASED for 8875 posts: Check eligibility, selection process and more
Now, all central government employees are eagerly awaiting for the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) announcement, is hiked twice a year. While the first revision was announced earlier this year, the second revision is likely to be announced next month. There are reports that the Centre may make the DA hikes official in the first week of October, which coincides with the Dussehra festival.