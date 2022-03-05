Good news for PNB customers: Can get benefit worth 8 lakhs – Here’s how to apply

Punjab National Bank has come up with special schemes for bank account holders. Customers can now get full benefit of up to Rs 8 lakh. The scheme labelled PNB Insta Loan is a great opportunity for bank customers.

The bank is giving these 8 lakh rupees in the form of loan. In case you want to take a personal loan, then all you have to enter your mobile number and Aadhaar number. Hereafter, you will get the loan quite easy. Here’s how you can do it.

The announcement was made by PNB on its official Twitter account. To apply for this loan, you will have to use the PNB One app.

Facility can be availed through PNB One App

Let us tell you that from now on you can also avail the facility of PNB Insta loan through PNB One Mobile App. You can also take advantage of this facility via the toll-free number - 18001808888

Who all can avail the benefit?

Central Government, state government and PSU employees can take advantage of this loan of Punjab National Bank. For more information about this you can visit the website i.e. tinyurl.com/t3u6dcnd.

Here’s how to apply

If you want to apply for the loan then follow the link i.e. https://instaloans.pnbindia.in/personal-loan/verify-customer#! You can apply for the loan directly by visiting here. You have to enter your registered mobile number.