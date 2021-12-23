Good news for PM Jan Dhan account holders: You can avail benefit of Rs 10000 with zero balance, here's how

If you have a Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account then you need to know about a facility that gives you several financial benefits including a benefit of withdrawing Rs 10000 without any balance in your Jan Dhan account.

It is to be noted that Jan Dhan account holders can get an overdraft (OD) facility of up to Rs 10,000. Earlier, the overdraft limit was Rs 5,000. Notably, you can avail the overdraft of upto Rs 2,000 without conditions. If you want to avail the overdraft facility then your Jan Dhan account should be at least 6 months old. If the account is less than 6 months old then you can only get overdraft of up to Rs 2,000. The government has also inreased the upper age limit for overdraft from 60 to 65 years.

PMJDY accounts are also eligible for several other financial benefits like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the PMJDY in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014. The scheme was launched across the country on August 28, 2014 with an aim to ensure people have access to banking, remittance, credit, insurance, pension and other financial services in comfortable manner.