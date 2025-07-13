Good news for PF members, rule change lets you buy new home faster with withdrawal of up to...

The central government has revised the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal rules, making it much easier for first-time homebuyers to access their savings. Read on to know more on this.

The central government has revised the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal rules, making it much easier for first-time homebuyers to access their savings. Under the newly-introduced Para 68-BD of the EPF Scheme, members can now withdraw up to 90% of their PF amount for the purposes of purchase, construction, or EMI payment of a residential property. The move cuts down the eligibility period from five years to just three years from the date of account opening.

Previous PF rules

Prior to this rule, PF withdrawals for housing were limited to 36 months' worth of combined employee and employer contributions along with interest, and were allowed only after five years of continuous PF membership. The previous rules also restricted members already enrolled in housing schemes. The new rule provides subscribers significantly more flexibility but restrict such a withdrawal to only once in a lifetime.

Other key changes to PF withdrawals:

Instant withdrawals: Starting June 2025, members can instantly withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh for emergency requirements through UPI and ATM.

Auto settlement limit: Automatic claim settlement limit has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Simplified claim process: The number of verification parameters are down from 27 to 18, with most claims now processed within 3-4 days.

Easier withdrawals for life needs: Processes for purposes of education, marriage, and medical-related withdrawals have been been simplified, enhancing financial liquidity for PF members.