Good news for pensioners! No need to visit any office now, get all information online

Provident Fund News: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has announced huge relief for its millions of pensioners. Now retired employees will not have to visit the PF office for information related to their pension. EPFO has provided many facilities for pensioners on its portal.

All information of certificate can be found online

Pensioners will now get every piece of information related to their life certificate on the EPFO portal. They will not have to visit any office for this. In fact, every year in November and December, EPFO â€‹â€‹pensioners have to submit their life certificate to the EPFO â€‹â€‹office or bank.

PPO number

After retirement, employees get their pension only through the PPO number. The PPO number is a reference number of 12 digits which is used for any communication to the Central Pension Accounting Office. The PPO number is required to be entered in the pensioner's passbook. PPO number works at several places, like if the pensioner wants to transfer his account from one branch of bank to another branch then PPO is needed. Now employees will be able to take full information about it from the portal. PPO number can be found by entering the PF number or registered bank account number.

Information about pension

Every minorand major information related to an employee's pension will be found on this portal. They will not need to go to ANY office or call anyone.

It may be noted that now pensioners will not even need an Aadhaar card to get a life certificate. Aadhaar authentication has also been made voluntary for the attendance on the Sandesh app and government offices. The government issued an order, asking organizations to find alternative ways to give life certificates.

Get the status of life certificate from here

Pensioners can open this link at https://mis.epfindia.gov.in/PensionPaymentEnquiry/ to get life certificate, payment information and information about their pension status on the portal.