Good news for for EPFO subscribers: Retirement body decides to credit part of 8.5% interest for FY20

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday decided to credit a part of 8.5 per cent interest on employees provident fund (EPF) for 2019-20 into the account of its around 6 crore subscribers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Board of EPFO today. In the first phase EPFO will pay interest to its subscribers at the rate of 8.15 cents, the remaining 0.35 per cent interest will be paid in December. EPFO will sell investments in its equity to pay interest to subscribers.

Interest of 8.5 per cent on Employees Provident Fund (EPF) was fixed for the year 2019-20, but it was not yet notified. EPFO will have to sell its ETF to the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) for 0.35 per cent of the remaining 0.35 per cent, which was decided on Wednesday. Earlier, the CBT wanted to sell ETF holdings in March itself, but the scheme was cancelled due to a steep fall in the market. The proposal was valid until June, and has now been renewed.

EPFO did not have funds, which led to the subscribers not paid the interest. It was reported that the return of investments through exchange traded funds (ETFs) for the last five years has come shown a negative report for EPFO. In fact, EPFO invests 85 per cent of its annual deposits in debt instruments (such as bonds, debentures, etc.), while the rest 15 per cent in equities through the ETF. Equity investments are generally more risky, but the returns are good. This time the performance of equity investment was very poor due to the Coronavirus crisis.