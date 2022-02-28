Good news for farmers in THIS state! Government offers subsidy to buy smartphone - Check details

Good news for farmers in THIS state! Government offers smartphone subsidy

Good news for farmers! Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel started distributing financial aid to farmers last week.

The assistance, distributed under the Gujarat Smartphone Subsidy Yojana, was given so that farmers can buy smartphones and are not left behind.

"We are trying to ensure that farmers in the state do not miss out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's digital revolution”, said the Minister.

On Wednesday, the state CM distributed Rs 1.84 lakh to 33 farmers in Gandhinagar.

Speaking about the initiative, the Minister for agriculture and farmer welfare Raghavji Patel said, "The agricultural department has received a total of 40,016 applications for smartphones from farmers." A budget allocation of Rs.15 crore has been set aside for the distribution of smartphones to farmers. Under this scheme, the state government will bear 40% of the cost of the smartphones, up to a maximum of Rs.6000, for the purchase of smartphones costing up to Rs.15000 per unit.

Addressing the virtual event that was being viewed from 70 locations in Gujarat, Patel said, “These smartphones will help farmer access information regarding agriculture and relevant weather forecasts at their fingertips. They can use this knowledge in their farming”.

The scheme will benefit 25,000 farmers across the state.

Besides providing agricultural information, the smartphones will assist farmers in getting relevant weather forecasts.

How to apply for the free Gujarat Farmer Free Smartphone Scheme?

As per a statement issued by the Gujarat Agricultural Department, farmers will be given a financial assistance of up to Rs 6,000 or 40 per cent of the cost of a smartphone (whichever is less) for buying a smartphone.

According to a Government Resolution issued by the state’s Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation department, any landholding farmer can apply for a grant through the i-khedut portal to get this benefit. Farmers will have to fill an application form at https://ikhedut.gujarat.gov.in/