Good news for employees: EPFO announces 100% PF withdrawal and other key benefits; Here's what you need to know

In a major move to enhance ease of living, the EPFO has approved 100% withdrawal of eligible PF balances, including both employee and employer shares. Key reforms include simplified partial withdrawal rules, no need for reasons under "special circumstances," and reduced service requirements.

In a landmark move aimed at improving the 'ease of living' for members, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a significant change allowing members to withdraw up to 100% of their eligible Provident Fund (PF) balance. This decision was made during the 238th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in New Delhi, headed by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya. The new rules promise to simplify and expedite the process for EPF members, enhancing financial accessibility.

Full withdrawals are now possible

Previously, EPF members could only fully withdraw their balance upon unemployment or retirement. Under the old rules, members were allowed to withdraw 75% of their balance after one month of joblessness, with the remaining 25% becoming available after two months. On retirement, full access to the funds was permitted. Now, under the latest development, members can withdraw 100% of the balance, including both employee and employer contributions, making it easier to meet urgent financial needs.

Simplification of partial withdrawal rules

The meeting also resulted in key reforms to the partial withdrawal process. The board has combined 13 complicated provisions into three main categories: essential needs (such as illness, education, and marriage), housing needs, and special circumstances. This move aims to streamline the process and reduce the paperwork, thus improving efficiency.

One of the most notable changes is the increase in withdrawal amount limits. Members can now withdraw up to 10 times their balance for education and 5 times their balance for marriage, significantly higher than the previous cap of three total partial withdrawals for both.

Reduced service requirement for partial withdrawals

The new rules also reduce the minimum service period required for partial withdrawals to just 12 months, making it easier for members to access their funds sooner.

No reason needed for special circumstances withdrawals

Previously, members had to provide reasons for withdrawing funds under special circumstances such as natural calamities, illness, or lockouts. The requirements often led to rejected claims and frustration. With the new rule, members can now apply for partial withdrawals under this category without needing to specify reasons, easing the process significantly.

Minimum balance requirement for high interest

A new provision mandates that members maintain a 25% minimum balance in their PF account at all times. This ensures members continue to receive the high interest (currently 8.25% per annum) offered by the EPFO, with the added benefit of compounding over time. The provision encourages members to retain a substantial retirement fund while still being able to access the remainder of their funds as needed.

ALSO READ: Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro on....; here's what to expect

100% auto settlement for claims

In an effort to further simplify the process, the EPFO has introduced a 100% auto-settlement for partial withdrawal claims, eliminating the need for documentation. This move aligns with the government's goal to reduce administrative delays and improve member experience.

Streamlined final settlement

Finally, the rules have been relaxed for those seeking a premature final settlement. The waiting period has been reduced from two months to just 12 months, allowing members to access their final settlements much sooner. Additionally, the time frame for final pension withdrawals has been extended from two months to 36 months.

These sweeping changes aim to ease the financial burden on EPF members, allowing them to meet urgent financial requirements without sacrificing their retirement savings. With these reforms, the EPFO is enhancing access to member funds while maintaining the integrity of long-term retirement benefits.