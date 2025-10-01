Good news for government employees: Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for 116 lakh employees, pensioners

The big decision is being taken ahead of Dusshera and Diwali, following the government’s usual practice of announcing the second tranche of DA increases before major festivals.

Central Government employees and pensioners across India are eagerly anticipating the next revision of their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) as the festive season approaches. Many hope that the increase will be announced before Diwali, India’s most celebrated festival, viewing it as a timely financial boost to cope with rising expenses.

The last DA/DR increase of 2% was announced in March 2025 and implemented from 1 January 2025. Along with this raise, arrears for previous months were paid. After this revision, the DA/DR rate reached 55%, providing employees and pensioners with additional income to manage daily costs and festive preparations.

According to reports, the next DA/DR hike is expected to be announced by the second week of October 2025, in time for Diwali. The proposed increase is likely to be around 3%, which would raise the DA/DR rate to 58%.

For Central Government employees with a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission, a 3% DA increase would add Rs 540 to their monthly income, raising it to Rs 28,440. Pensioners receiving a minimum basic pension of Rs 9,000 would see an increase of Rs 270 under the 3% DR hike, bringing their total monthly pension to Rs 14,220. Arrears for the previous months will also be paid, with the raise expected to take effect from 1 July 2025.

The DA and DR are revised twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, to help employees and pensioners keep pace with inflation. At the current 55% DA/DR rate, Central Government employees receive Rs 27,900 per month (basic pay plus DA), while pensioners receive Rs 13,950 per month (basic pension plus DR).

The anticipated 3% hike is expected to provide additional funds for festive shopping, gift-giving, and celebrations. This increase is likely to make Diwali more enjoyable for millions of Central Government employees and pensioners across India, easing some of the financial burden caused by rising prices.