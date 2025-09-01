Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India (BoI) have brought their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) down, bringing some relief to borrowers who have taken loans under MCLR.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates
Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India (BoI) have brought their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) down, bringing some relief to borrowers who have taken loans under MCLR. PNB has cut its MCLR by up to 15 basis points and BoI has brought down the rates by 5 to 15 basis points throughout all tenures barring the overnight tenure. These revised rates from the lenders will come into force from September 1, 2025.

The new rates have come even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% in its August 6, 2025, monetary policy (MPC) meeting.

What is MCLR?

MCLR or the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate is a standard rate for banks to take decisions on the interest rates on various variable-rate loans, like home, personal, and automobile. If the MCLR rate declines, it means that the loans on EMIs have also declined in turn decreasing a borrower’s loan repayment amount. However, it does not apply to new loans, as new variable-rate loans are associated with the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR).

How much has PNB reduced its lending rates?

PNB has cut down its MCLR up to 15 basis points (bps) across tenures.

Overnight rate- These have been lowered from 8.15% to 8%.

One-month MCLR- This has been lowered from 8.30% to 8.25%.

Three-month rate- This has also been brought down from 8.50% to 8.45%.

The six-month rate has come down from 8.70% to 8.65% while the one-year from 8.85% to 8.80%. The three-year MCLR has also been reduced to 9.10% from 9.15%.

What changes has the Bank of India made to its lending rates?

The Bank of India has also lowered its MCLR rates by 5 to 15 basis points throughout all tenures, barring the overnight rate as this has remained unchanged at 7.95%. Its rates are as follows:

The one-month MCLR rates have been renewed to 8.30% from 8.40%, while the three-month is down to 8.45% from 8.55%. The six-month rate has fallen to 8.70% from 8.80%, the one-year. 

