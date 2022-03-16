Good news! Decision on DA hike for central government employees expected TODAY – Know update here

7th Pay Commission: All central government employees can expect some good news today related to the Dearness Allowance (DA) percentage hike. It is expected that the decision regarding the DA hike under the 7th pay commission will be announced before Holi 2022.

Media reports have suggested that the increase in the DA percentage is expected to be announced before Holi, which is on March 18. This will be a big relief for all the central government employees, who have been waiting anxiously for an update on the hike.

As per multiple media reports, the announcement on the DA hike is expected to be announced at the cabinet meeting to be conducted today, March 16. This means that the wait for the hike in the Dearness Allowance can finally be over for all government employees.

DA hike announcement expected today

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a cabinet meeting today, after which the final announcement regarding the DA hike will be made. It is expected that all government employees could get a hike of 3 percent in Dearness Allowance.

The current DA percentage for all government employees is 31%, which could effectively increase to 34% after today’s announcement. This DA hike is expected to be beneficial for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The DA of Central government employees is updated two times a year between January and July. The DA is calculated by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance by the base wage. All government workers, public sector employees, and pensioners are given a DA to help them manage their expenses.

Under 7th Central Pay Commission, DA for the central government employees is calculated as;

Dearness Allowance percentage = ((Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 12 months-115.76)/115.76) x 100

NOTE: AICPI - All-India Consumer Price Index