Good news! Cooked food to cost less in 2022, here's how

Headlines

Haryana violence: Amid Section 144 in Gurugram and Nuh, know internet restrictions, routes closed in Noida, Delhi-NCR

Bzinga offers a host of simple, fun yet challenging games that are designed to keep you coming back for more

"Bzinga Winning Strategies: How to Play & Win!

Get Ready to Bzinga: Play, Win, and Earn Big Rewards Every Day!

Pay parity will be achieved when we make Wonder Woman-like film that does as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Kajol

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Haryana violence: Amid Section 144 in Gurugram and Nuh, know internet restrictions, routes closed in Noida, Delhi-NCR

Bzinga offers a host of simple, fun yet challenging games that are designed to keep you coming back for more

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

In pics: Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in Jaipur

9 tallest bowlers in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Pay parity will be achieved when we make Wonder Woman-like film that does as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Kajol

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal now diagnosed with costocondritis, says 'this too shall pass'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Good news! Cooked food to cost less in 2022, here's how

An industry-wide move from edible oil companies is set to provide huge relief to households after months of exorbitant price rise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 29, 2021, 09:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The new year is set to bring much needed monetary relief for households throughout the country. Major edible oil makers have decided slashed the maximum retail price (MRP) of their products by 10-15%, industry body Solvent Extractor’s Association of India (SEA) reportedly said earlier this week.

The move comes after the government cut import duty of edible oils due to the global price rise of the commodity. The centre had also directed the states to work towards bringing edible oil prices down.

As per SEA, this includes major companies like Ruchi Soya (Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Nutrella brands) and Adani Wilmar (on Fortune brands), Bunge (Dalda, Gagan, Chambal brands), Gemini (Freedom sunflower oil brands), COFCO (Nutrilive brands), Emami (Healthy & Tasty brands), Gokul Agro (Vitalife, Mahek and Zaika brands) and Frigorifico Allana (Sunny brands) among others.

The government brought down the basic customs duty on crude palm oil, crude soya-bean oil and crude sunflower seed oil from 2.5% to zero.

Cuts in Agriculture cess from earlier 20% to 5% on both crude sunflower oil and crude soya-bean oil, and to 7.5% for crude palm oil have also contributed to the recent price cuts. These changes will be effective from Thursday (December 30) till the end of March 2022.

In a meeting with industry’s leading stakeholders a few days ago, the Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had urged a positive response after the announcement of import duty cuts.

Edible oil prices to further come down in the new year?

As per the industry body, an expected large domestic mustard crop and soothing for international prices in the next few months could bring more relief to the consumer in the new year. In the latest import duty cut, the government reduced basic basic customs duty on refined palm oil from 17.5% to 12.5%, up until end of March 2022.

Traders have been permitted to import refined palm oil without licence for another year till December 2022 in aa bid to boost supplies. A ban has also been imposed on launch of new derivative contracts of some agricultural commodities including crude palm oil.

India is heavily dependent on import to meet its edible oil needs amounting to 13-15 million tons or almost 65% of the total consumption volume of 22-22.5 million tons, the industry body said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: 17 injured in fresh clashes in Bishnupur on day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

5 indoor plants you can bring home for positive energy

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

Bzinga offers a host of simple, fun yet challenging games that are designed to keep you coming back for more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE