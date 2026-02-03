Gold, Silver Rates Today: MCX Gold hits Rs 148000, Silver touches Rs 250436; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped 2.78% to Rs 1,48,000 per 10 grams against their previous close of Rs 1,41,669. Silver prices rose 4% to Rs 2,45,711 per kg, as compared to their previous close of Rs 2,36,261, tracking international bullion price gains.

MCX gold April futures rose 2.78% to Rs 1,48,000/10g, silver March futures jumped 4% to ₹2,45,711/kg. At 9:20 AM, gold was up Rs 4,685 (3.25%) at Rs 1,48,676/10g, silver was up Rs 17,744 (7.51%) at Rs 2,54,005/kg. Internationally, gold rebounded 3% to $4,837.16/ounce, and silver jumped 5.9% to $84.09/ounce due to the US government shutdown and lack of economic data.

Gold Prices on February 3, 2026

Gold prices in Delhi

The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,190 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,950 per gram

Gold prices in Mumbai

The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,175 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13 190 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata

The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,175 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,190 per gram

Gold prices in Chennai

The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,306 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14, 030 per gram



Silver Prices on February 3, 2026



Silver price in Delhi today

The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2800 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Mumbai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2800 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today

The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2800 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Chennai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2800 per 10 grams