Gold, Silver Rates Today: MCX Gold hits Rs 148000, Silver touches Rs 250436; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

PERSONAL FINANCE
Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped 2.78% to Rs 1,48,000 per 10 grams against their previous close of Rs 1,41,669. Silver prices rose 4% to Rs 2,45,711 per kg, as compared to their previous close of Rs 2,36,261, tracking international bullion price gains.
MCX gold April futures rose 2.78% to Rs 1,48,000/10g, silver March futures jumped 4% to ₹2,45,711/kg. At 9:20 AM, gold was up Rs 4,685 (3.25%) at Rs 1,48,676/10g, silver was up Rs 17,744 (7.51%) at Rs 2,54,005/kg. Internationally, gold rebounded 3% to $4,837.16/ounce, and silver jumped 5.9% to $84.09/ounce due to the US government shutdown and lack of economic data.
Check state-wise gold and silver ratesfor Feb 3, 2026
Gold Prices on February 3, 2026
Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,190 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,950 per gram
Gold prices in Mumbai
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,175 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13 190 per gram
Gold prices in Kolkata
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,175 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,190 per gram
Gold prices in Chennai
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,306 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14, 030 per gram
Silver Prices on February 3, 2026
Silver price in Delhi today
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2800 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2800 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2800 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Chennai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2800 per 10 grams