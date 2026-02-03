FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Gold, Silver Rates Today: MCX Gold hits Rs 148000, Silver touches Rs 250436; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped 2.78% to Rs 1,48,000 per 10 grams against their previous close of Rs 1,41,669. Silver prices rose 4% to Rs 2,45,711 per kg, as compared to their previous close of Rs 2,36,261, tracking international bullion price gains. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 10:41 AM IST

MCX gold April futures rose 2.78% to Rs 1,48,000/10g, silver March futures jumped 4% to ₹2,45,711/kg. At 9:20 AM, gold was up Rs 4,685 (3.25%) at Rs 1,48,676/10g, silver was up Rs 17,744 (7.51%) at Rs 2,54,005/kg. Internationally, gold rebounded 3% to $4,837.16/ounce, and silver jumped 5.9% to $84.09/ounce due to the US government shutdown and lack of economic data. 

Check state-wise gold and silver ratesfor Feb 3, 2026

Gold Prices on February 3, 2026

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,190 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,950 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,175 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13 190 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,175 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,190 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,306 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14, 030 per gram

Silver Prices on February 3, 2026

Silver price in Delhi today 

 

The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2800 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2800 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2800 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2800 per 10 grams

 

