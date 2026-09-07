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Gold, silver prices today, September 7, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

The prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver today.

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DNA News Team

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 06:48 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, September 7, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, September 7, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
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As of September 7, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on September 7, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have experienced a slight increase due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also known as 999 pure gold) is currently set at Rs 15,479 per gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold and is commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,189 per gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. As a result, Indian consumers often encounter fluctuations in gold prices due to these influences. According to Good Returns, the following are city-wise gold rates today.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,494 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,204 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,479 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,189 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,479 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,189 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,666 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,360 per gram

Silver Prices on September 7, 2026:

As of today, the price of silver in India is approximately Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram, while the rate for Silver 925 (also known as sterling silver) is Rs 2,49,000 per kilogram. Silver, although generally less expensive than gold, is a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more prevalent than gold. Similar to gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand significantly impacting price fluctuations. 

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2499 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2499 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2499 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2548 per 10 grams

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