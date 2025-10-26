FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Gold, Silver prices today, October 26: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On October 26, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 12,562 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,515 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,55,000 per kilogram. These prices are influenced by global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 07:42 AM IST

Gold, Silver prices today, October 26: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
On October 26, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver continue to be a significant part of Indian culture and economy, especially in the context of festivals, weddings, and as a form of investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices:

Gold Prices on October 26, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have shown slight increases due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 12,562 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 11,515 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and the domestic demand for jewellery, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors, and major festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali typically result in higher demand for gold, driving up prices.

Gold prices in Delhi today 
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,577 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 11,530 per gram  

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,562 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 11,515 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,562 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 11,515 per gram  

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,545 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 11,500 per gram

Silver Prices on October 26, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 1,55,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 1,50,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1550 per 10 grams.   

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1550 per 10 grams.   

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1550 per 10 grams.   

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 1700 per 10 grams.

