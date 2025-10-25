FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway

Gold, Silver prices today, October 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik's bond hits breaking point, here's what happened

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here

UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya narrowly escapes collision with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Chhath Puja 2025 Nahay Khay Wishes: Top 10 WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn charges whopping fee of Rs....R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh take home Rs...

Good News For South Gujarat Residents: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway portion near Ankleshwar to open soon by..., check route, completion date and more

FATF warns Pakistan over terror financing risks, says, 'Exit from greylist not bulletproof...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: These two major state capitals to be

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank holidays: Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list here

Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets to be announced soon on cisce.org

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Gold, Silver prices today, October 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

On October 25, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 12,436 per 1 gram for 24K gold and Rs 11,399 per 1 gram for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 1,54,000 per kilogram. These prices are influenced by global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 08:31 AM IST

Gold, Silver prices today, October 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On October 25, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver continue to be a significant part of Indian culture and economy, especially in the context of festivals, weddings, and as a form of investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices:

Gold Prices on October 25, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have shown slight increases due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 12,436 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 11,399 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and the domestic demand for jewellery, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors, and major festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali typically result in higher demand for gold, driving up prices.

Gold prices in Delhi today 
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 12,451 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 11,414 per gram 

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 12,436 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 11,399 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 12,436 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 11,399 per gram 

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,436 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 11,399 per gram

Silver Prices on October 25, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 1,54,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 1,50,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1549 per 10 grams.  

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 1549 per 10 grams.  

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 1549 per 10 grams.  

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 1549 per 10 grams.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more
Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar,
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record behind inferno!
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record for inferno!
India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top officials ahead of key Brussels visit
India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top European officials
Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada trade talks: 'Canadians have been very difficult...'
Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada talks
Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster
Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE